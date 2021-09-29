Analysts Set Expectations for Humana Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Humana in a research report issued on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $7.84 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $28.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $31.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $35.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HUM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $485.33.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $395.00 on Tuesday. Humana has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $416.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Humana by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Humana by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in Humana by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

