Analysts Set RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) PT at $59.86

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital raised their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, Director Wendye Robbins bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $30,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $136,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,075 shares of company stock valued at $94,198 and sold 170,651 shares valued at $5,776,877. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $32.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,096. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $953.94 million, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.04.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,219.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. As a group, analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

