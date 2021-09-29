AngioDynamics (ANGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ANGO stock opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $905.18 million, a P/E ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.25. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AngioDynamics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 88.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of AngioDynamics worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

