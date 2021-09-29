Anglo American’s (NGLOY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NGLOY. UBS Group lowered shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Anglo American from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Anglo American from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

OTCMKTS NGLOY traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 278,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

