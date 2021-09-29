Anish Suri Sells 20,000 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Stock

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $304,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $482.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.79.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUE. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,549,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,098,000 after buying an additional 633,812 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 229.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 464,418 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 704,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 366,792 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $3,123,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,703,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after buying an additional 197,211 shares in the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

