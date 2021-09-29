Anish Suri Sells 20,000 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Stock

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $304,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Cue Biopharma stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $482.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.79.
Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Cue Biopharma Company Profile
Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.
