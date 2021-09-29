Annexon’s (ANNX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Annexon in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annexon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

ANNX stock opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.04. The stock has a market cap of $793.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.39. Annexon has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Annexon will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $323,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $165,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,190 shares of company stock worth $559,210 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 39.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,699,000 after acquiring an additional 563,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 42.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,403 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 45.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 113,489 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,688,000 after acquiring an additional 410,988 shares during the period.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

