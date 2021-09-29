Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.49% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q1 2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $32.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $36.69 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.90.

Anthem stock opened at $385.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $377.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.79. The company has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem has a twelve month low of $256.56 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Anthem will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,998,000 after acquiring an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,415,000 after purchasing an additional 150,930 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,041,000 after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,720 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

