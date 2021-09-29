Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.49% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q1 2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $32.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $36.69 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.90.
Anthem stock opened at $385.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $377.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.79. The company has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem has a twelve month low of $256.56 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,998,000 after acquiring an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,415,000 after purchasing an additional 150,930 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,041,000 after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,720 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
