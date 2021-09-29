Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Trading 8.4% Higher

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s stock price traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.10 and last traded at $34.05. 10,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,014,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $32,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $41,868,341.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,250 shares of company stock valued at $331,810. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after acquiring an additional 777,453 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,396,000 after acquiring an additional 707,891 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,285,000 after acquiring an additional 596,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25,339.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after acquiring an additional 543,529 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

