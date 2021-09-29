Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in The Chemours by 58.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in The Chemours in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in The Chemours by 39.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 29,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Chemours by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,215,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,102,000 after buying an additional 35,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in The Chemours by 90.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 746,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,976,000 after buying an additional 354,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Chemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

In other news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 87,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,057,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699 in the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.14. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. Equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

