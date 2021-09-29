Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,604 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 92.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 254.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 196,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 374.2% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 89,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 70,798 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average is $22.93.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

