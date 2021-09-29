Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 31.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SWK opened at $181.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.92 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 34.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

