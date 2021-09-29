Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN stock opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average of $45.92.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.