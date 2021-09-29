Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $252,000 Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Chegg by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,863,000 after buying an additional 670,026 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Chegg by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,724,000 after buying an additional 626,312 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Chegg by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,719,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,346,000 after buying an additional 1,361,848 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Chegg by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,224,000 after buying an additional 1,544,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,482,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,638,000 after buying an additional 59,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $69.65 on Wednesday. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.80 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.10. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHGG. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

