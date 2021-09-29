Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.4% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $141.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.82. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

