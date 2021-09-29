Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $150.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $150.00 price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.70% from the stock’s previous close.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

AAPL stock opened at $141.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.82. Apple has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

