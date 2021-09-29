Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Shares of APTX stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $169.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after buying an additional 259,408 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 106,559 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptinyx (APTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.