Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APYX. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APYX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.94. 3,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,173. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.46 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.90. Apyx Medical has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 37.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 426.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 52,783 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 37.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 30,950 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 619.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 118,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 201.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 42,071 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

