ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARX. National Bank Financial cut their target price on ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 target price on ARC Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.27.

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$11.43 on Tuesday. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$5.66 and a 52-week high of C$11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.46). The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.42%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

