Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of ARCH opened at $85.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.09. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. Arch Resources’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.26) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Resources news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

