Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at $239,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 63.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 301.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 87,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

ACRE stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $730.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 70.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 9%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACRE. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

