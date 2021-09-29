Arionum Price Down 5.6% This Week (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last week, Arionum has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Arionum has a total market cap of $65,507.07 and approximately $2.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,084.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,808.86 or 0.06836798 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.47 or 0.00349199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.77 or 0.01153165 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00109420 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.67 or 0.00629596 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.60 or 0.00561288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.74 or 0.00303613 BTC.

Arionum Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.