Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.86.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $89.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.06 and a 200-day moving average of $88.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $68.17 and a 12-month high of $95.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ashland Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,925,000 after acquiring an additional 127,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,246,000 after purchasing an additional 115,094 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 128.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,467,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,757 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Ashland Global by 0.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,761,000 after acquiring an additional 110,133 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

