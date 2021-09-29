ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Rating Lowered by New Street Research

New Street Research lowered shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $660.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $768.40.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $780.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $813.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $709.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $357.38 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ASML will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 2.3% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in ASML by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in ASML by 1.8% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in ASML by 3.5% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

