Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director Douglas Kass Purchases 11,000 Shares of Stock

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director Douglas Kass purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas Kass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Douglas Kass purchased 4,750 shares of Aspen Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,935.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Douglas Kass purchased 19,500 shares of Aspen Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $106,665.00.

Shares of Aspen Group stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $140.12 million, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASPU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPU. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 193.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 83.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aspen Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

