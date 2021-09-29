Asset Planning Services Ltd. Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.3% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.95. 3,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,592. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average is $77.64. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $81.05.

