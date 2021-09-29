Asset Planning Services Ltd. Sells 507 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.73. 48,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,776. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.30.

