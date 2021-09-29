Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 133.75% from the stock’s previous close.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ATRA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,256. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.43. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $178,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $26,964.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,696.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock worth $462,304. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,808,000 after purchasing an additional 965,274 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 112,880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.