Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.71.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.43. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $26,062.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,460 shares of company stock worth $462,304 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

