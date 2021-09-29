Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Insider Tito Serafini Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
BCEL opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. Atreca, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $230.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.14.
Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.
About Atreca
Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.
