Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Insider Tito Serafini Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BCEL opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. Atreca, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $230.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.14.

Get Atreca alerts:

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Atreca by 416.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 618,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 498,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atreca by 19.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,501,000 after acquiring an additional 461,015 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atreca in the 2nd quarter worth $2,130,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atreca in the 2nd quarter worth $1,692,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 198,399 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.