AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,115,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112,504 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of AT&T worth $147,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 309.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 41,040 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 83,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.6% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.45. 304,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,548,844. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.