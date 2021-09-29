Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Sells 213,720 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd trimmed its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 75.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,424 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 213,720 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises approximately 1.5% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,906,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,625,500,000 after acquiring an additional 207,884 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,806,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,781,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,713 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,567,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,790,000 after purchasing an additional 785,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HDB traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,263. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $48.41 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $134.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.28.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

