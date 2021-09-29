AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioCodes Ltd. is a vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AUDC. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered shares of AudioCodes from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of AUDC opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $36.63.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Equities research analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 38.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 6.9% in the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 38,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 4.1% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 182,868 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. 42.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

