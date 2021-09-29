Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) Trading Down 5.2%

Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN)’s stock price fell 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.73. 165,071 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 365,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.14 target price on shares of Aurcana Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$203.09 million and a PE ratio of -9.13.

Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN)

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

