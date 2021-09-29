Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading Up 3.4%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price was up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.14 and last traded at $22.95. Approximately 10,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,151,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AUPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. The company had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,393.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $489,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,500 shares of company stock worth $6,199,500 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

