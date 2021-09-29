AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $122.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $51.32 and a twelve month high of $128.00.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,635 shares of company stock valued at $35,581,350 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,796,000 after buying an additional 413,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AutoNation by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,964,000 after acquiring an additional 58,313 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 23.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after purchasing an additional 197,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,574,000 after purchasing an additional 40,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.