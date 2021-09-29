AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Trading Up 4.1%

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) shares traded up 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $127.75 and last traded at $127.56. 120,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 936,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.48.

Several research firms recently commented on AN. Bank of America raised their target price on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.65. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $60,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $5,605,647.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,217 shares in the company, valued at $19,088,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,635 shares of company stock valued at $35,581,350 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in AutoNation by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in AutoNation by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

