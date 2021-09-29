AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC (LON:AJOT) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 0.70 Per Share

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC (LON:AJOT) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Monday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from AVI Japan Opportunity Trust’s previous dividend of $0.65. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of AVI Japan Opportunity Trust stock opened at GBX 122 ($1.59) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 116.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 112.21. AVI Japan Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 127 ($1.66).

Get AVI Japan Opportunity Trust alerts:

About AVI Japan Opportunity Trust

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the Japan. It invests in value stocks of small-cap companies. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Japan Small Cap Index.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AVI Japan Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVI Japan Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.