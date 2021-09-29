aWSB Market Capitalization Achieves $62,854.90 (aWSB)

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. aWSB has a market capitalization of $62,854.90 and approximately $13,133.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aWSB coin can currently be bought for $10.28 or 0.00024499 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, aWSB has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00066540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00107034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00136134 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,029.30 or 1.00139899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.17 or 0.06921911 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.23 or 0.00786822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aWSB Coin Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

aWSB Coin Trading

