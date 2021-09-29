B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 125.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 211,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 63.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 million. Analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 73.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 33.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

