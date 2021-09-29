Baader Bank Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €47.00 Price Target

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €47.00 ($55.29) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.25 ($50.88).

Get NORMA Group alerts:

Shares of NOEJ stock opened at €35.78 ($42.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 17.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €41.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €43.32. NORMA Group has a fifty-two week low of €25.26 ($29.72) and a fifty-two week high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.