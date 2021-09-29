Baader Bank Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €47.00 Price Target

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €47.00 ($55.29) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.25 ($50.88).

Shares of NOEJ stock opened at €35.78 ($42.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 17.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €41.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €43.32. NORMA Group has a fifty-two week low of €25.26 ($29.72) and a fifty-two week high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

