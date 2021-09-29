Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Hits New 1-Year High at $388.47

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 388.47 ($5.08) and last traded at GBX 384.50 ($5.02), with a volume of 80058 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380.20 ($4.97).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAB. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 424 ($5.54) in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 378.50 ($4.95).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 332.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 301.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09.

In other news, insider Myles Lee bought 5,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £13,250 ($17,311.21).

About Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.