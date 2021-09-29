Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,065 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 26.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,471,000 after purchasing an additional 545,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,110,000 after purchasing an additional 65,280 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.9% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 63,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $159,311.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $291,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,649 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $51.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.40.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

