Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $493,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,398,000 after purchasing an additional 87,326 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,546,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,245,000 after purchasing an additional 345,541 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $64.53 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $68.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day moving average is $62.33.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

