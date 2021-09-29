Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 97,636 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.5% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 346,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,137,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 112,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,332.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EFSC opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average of $47.11.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $97.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

