Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROL. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 338.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Rollins by 58.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 116.7% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROL opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

