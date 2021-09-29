Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $165.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Balchem from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $150.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.80 and a 200 day moving average of $131.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 0.58. Balchem has a 1 year low of $96.20 and a 1 year high of $150.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.00 million. Research analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Balchem by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Balchem by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 54.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

