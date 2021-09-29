bAlpha (BALPHA) Reaches Market Cap of $962,832.51

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $962,832.51 and approximately $189,884.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $53.49 or 0.00126149 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, bAlpha has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00055769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00121781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00045763 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

