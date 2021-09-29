Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BBVA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

BBVA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.62. 160,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,244. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. 2.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

