Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Oddo Bhf raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.64.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth about $56,631,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,540,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397,198 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,114,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,526,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 29,705.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,846 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

