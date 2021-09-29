Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC) Plans Dividend of €0.05

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at GBX 270.20 ($3.53) on Wednesday. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of GBX 139.97 ($1.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 302.14 ($3.95). The firm has a market cap of £46.78 billion and a PE ratio of 11.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 267.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 680.98.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

